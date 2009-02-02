Ad
euobserver
France and Germany are traditionally seen as the EU's "engine" (Photo: European Communities, 2008)

France and Germany call summits on financial crisis

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

As the effects of the financial are being increasingly felt in Europe, the leaders of the EU's two biggest nations – German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Nicolas Sarkozy – are both to organise extraordinary meetings aiming to deal with the crisis, according to press reports.

Ms Merkel will call a meeting of the European members – Britain, France, German, Italy, and the European Union (represented by the EU presidency country and the European Central Bank) – of the Group ...

EU Political
EU Political
euobserver

