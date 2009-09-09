Ad
The Lisbon Treaty debate in Ireland is heating up (Photo: European Commission)

'Lisbon will steal your children' advert denounced by MEPs

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

A newspaper advertisement appearing in an Irish Catholic newspaper warning that the Lisbon Treaty will allow the EU to take children, alcoholics and people with mental illness away from their families has shocked Yes side campaigners, who are saying the church must take a stand against such "blatantly false" information.

The ad from a ‘Eire go Brach' (meaning Ireland Forever) campaign in Alive, a Catholic monthly freesheet distributed widely in churches, quotes Article 6 of the Lisbon T...

