First-ever European literary prize awarded

The first-ever European literary award, an attempt to match the prestige of the Booker Prize, the Prix Goncourt or America's National Book Award, was handed out on Monday (28 September) night in a glittering ceremony in the European capital.

The EU pageant of prose at the Flagey Theatre in Brussels was attended by European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, culture commissioner Jan Figel, his Swedish national counterpart, Lena Adelsohn Liljeroth, 800 notables from the European cu...