Ad
euobserver
Twelve books from different European countries won this year (Photo: Steve Rhodes)

First-ever European literary prize awarded

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The first-ever European literary award, an attempt to match the prestige of the Booker Prize, the Prix Goncourt or America's National Book Award, was handed out on Monday (28 September) night in a glittering ceremony in the European capital.

The EU pageant of prose at the Flagey Theatre in Brussels was attended by European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, culture commissioner Jan Figel, his Swedish national counterpart, Lena Adelsohn Liljeroth, 800 notables from the European cu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Twelve books from different European countries won this year (Photo: Steve Rhodes)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections