Ad
euobserver
There are many Kosovos in the region, warns the Serbian president (Photo: European Commission)

Serbian and Kosovar leaders meet on Kosovo future

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

Serbian and Kosovar leaders are meeting on Friday (28 September) on the margins of the UN General Assembly for direct talks on the future status of the breakaway province of Kosovo.

Serbian president Boris Tadic told the UN assembly on Thursday that Belgrade would grant the province "the largest autonomy in the world [including] some elements of sovereign countries, for example access to international financial institutions" - but not independence.

It considers Kosovo as "an integ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Endless talks on Kosovo may lead to 'hostilities', US warns
There are many Kosovos in the region, warns the Serbian president (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections