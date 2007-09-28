Serbian and Kosovar leaders meet on Kosovo future

Serbian and Kosovar leaders are meeting on Friday (28 September) on the margins of the UN General Assembly for direct talks on the future status of the breakaway province of Kosovo.
Serbian president Boris Tadic told the UN assembly on Thursday that Belgrade would grant the province "the largest autonomy in the world [including] some elements of sovereign countries, for example access to international financial institutions" - but not independence.
It considers Kosovo as "an integ...
