Endless talks on Kosovo may lead to 'hostilities', US warns

Talks on the future status of Kosovo are likely to continue after the 10 December deadline set by the international community, but letting them run into an "endless process" may lead to new hostilities in the region, a senior US diplomat has warned.

"Whether we will have a solution on 10 December or whether the solution will follow soon after that – I think more likely the latter", it is important to stress that this process "cannot go on forever", David J. Kramer, US deputy assistant s...