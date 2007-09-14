Portugal struggles with disputed EU bills on workers' rights

The Portuguese EU presidency is looking for a breakthrough on two major legislative pieces dealing with workers' rights – the working time and temporary work directives.
Both have been in the Brussels' legislative pipelines for several years and are still causing deep division among member states.
The EU's current working law needs to be modified following two EU court verdicts but its revision has been blocked by divisions over whether countries should be allowed to have an exem...
