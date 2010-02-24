MEPs propose longer maternity leave

MEPs have proposed extending maternity leave in the European Union to 20 weeks, a move that has sparked criticism over potential costs to already strained budgets.

Deputies in the European Parliament's women's right committee Tuesday (23 February) voted in favour of extending maternity leave from 14 to 20 weeks, fully paid, and of granting fathers two weeks of paid leave.

This goes further than the original European Commission proposal suggesting 18 weeks - reflecting the average ...