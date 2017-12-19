Ad
Climate activists protest outside the Council building on Monday (Photo: Friends of the Earth Europe)

Environmentalists attack 'no ambition' EU climate bills

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

European energy ministers drew their battlelines on Monday (18 December) by adopting common positions on new climate bills which have thoroughly disappointed environmental lobby groups.

They stuck to targets that were agreed by their government leaders in October 2014.

"Member states abandon pretence of climate ambition," one NGO, the World Wide Fund (WWF), headlined its reaction.

Ministers in the Council of the EU voted in Brussels on their amended versions of four complex ...

