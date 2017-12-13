Ad
euobserver
Brexit could be a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' to increase sustainable fishing in British waters. (Photo: Fredrik Ohlander)

2018 fishing quotas agreed - but Brexit muddies waters

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU ministers responsible for fisheries decided on catch quotas for 2018 on Wednesday (13 December) - after their traditional annual all-night haggling in Brussels.

They reached a deal at 7:41am.

"After a long negotiation, I am happy to say that we have reached an agreement on fishing opportunities for 2018 in the Atlantic and the North Sea," said commissioner for environment Karmenu Vella.

He noted that 53 stocks were now in line with what scientists say are sustainable lev...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

EU states continue to overfish
EU overfishing to continue until 2034 at current trend
That time again: Science vs. industry on EU fish quotas
UK leaves fishing convention amid Brexit talks
Brexit could be a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' to increase sustainable fishing in British waters. (Photo: Fredrik Ohlander)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections