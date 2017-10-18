EU gives thumbs up to US data pact

The European Commission on Wednesday (18 October) said the EU-US Privacy Shield, a deal reached between Washington and Brussels to protect Europeans' personal data transferred to the United States for commercial purposes, had passed its first annual review.
The Privacy Shield was concluded last year to replace the Safe Harbour agreement, declared invalid by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in October 2015 over concerns about US government's misuse of Europeans' data for national secu...
