Barnier: UK must come up with Ireland solution

EU Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned the UK on Monday (20 November) that it needs to come up with solutions on how to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

"Those who wanted Brexit, need to come up with solutions," Barnier said at a conference at the Centre for European Reform think tank in Brussels, arguing that the UK is a co-guarantor of the Good Friday peace agreement.

The Irish border is one of the key issues that needs to be ...