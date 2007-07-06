Ad
euobserver

EU warns France on Turkey debate plans

EU Political
by Honor Mahony,

EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn has cautioned France to think carefully of the consequences of pushing ahead with a general debate on Turkish membership of the bloc.

"Whoever kicks off a new debate should also consider all of the possible consequences," Mr Rehn told German daily FT Deutschland.

The comment is a reference to French president Nicolas Sarkozy's intention to make the EU have a debate on its final borders, with December slated as the date.

Mr Sarkozy is opp...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections