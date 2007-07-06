EU warns France on Turkey debate plans

EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn has cautioned France to think carefully of the consequences of pushing ahead with a general debate on Turkish membership of the bloc.
"Whoever kicks off a new debate should also consider all of the possible consequences," Mr Rehn told German daily FT Deutschland.
The comment is a reference to French president Nicolas Sarkozy's intention to make the EU have a debate on its final borders, with December slated as the date.
Mr Sarkozy is opp...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here