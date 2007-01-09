Ad
The Spanish foreign minister wants member states that ratified the EU constitution to be proud of it (Photo: European Commission)

Spain and Luxembourg call for 'pride' in EU constitution

by Helena Spongenberg,

EU states that have ratified the shelved European constitution must defend it with pride, say senior officials in Luxembourg and Spain ahead of a "friends of the EU constitution" conference in Madrid later this month.

"Those of us that have ratified [the constitution] must be proud of it," said Spanish foreign affairs minister Miguel Angel Moratinos adding that the ratifiers should not have to justify their choice.

"[We should be] open and constructive but defending our principles...

