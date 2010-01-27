Europe and Israel cement relations at Holocaust solemnities

Sixty five years after Soviet troops liberated the German death camp in Auschwitz, Poland, European leaders will on Wednesday (27 January) pay tribute to Jewish suffering during the Holocaust.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Polish president and prime minister, education ministers from around 30 countries and European Parliament President Jerzy Buzek will take part in the main solemnities at the concentration camp.

Nazi forces murdered over 1 million people at Ausch...