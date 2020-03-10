Ad
'Without a new budget, we are running short of flexibility,' said the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, as the coronavirus and the Greek border situation threatened her commission's agenda (Photo: European Commission)

First 100 days: Digital and Green Deal policies hit by crises

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

"We have the duty to act and the power to lead," the president of the European Commission, Germany's Ursula von der Leyen, told MEPs before her team of commissioners took office late last year.

At the core of von der Leyen's pre-election campaign was her commitment to using her first 100 days in office to respond to the digital and environmental transitions.

However, the agenda of the commission since then has, in fact, been directly impacted by massive and immediate international...

