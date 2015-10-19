Ad
If Bulgarians vote in favour of electronic voting on Sunday, they will have the choice of going to the ballot box or staying at home and voting on their computer or tablet. (Photo: Steve Rhodes)

Bulgaria holds referendum on electronic voting

by Veselin Zhelev, Sofia,

Bulgarians will vote on Sunday (October 25) in a referendum on whether to introduce electronic voting, which the country’s reformist leaders hope can change its political landscape and advance their agenda.

If the Yes camp wins, electoral law would be amended to give voters the choice of going to the ballot box or staying at home and voting on their computer or tablet.

Some 77 percent of voters are likely to vote Yes, according to a poll conducted earlier this month by the Sofia-b...

