Europe Day celebrations in Kiev, Ukraine (Photo: EUUBC)

EU must 'consolidate' before further enlargement, Merkel says

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The EU needs to "consolidate" before enlarging any further, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said in what is the latest blow to countries hoping to join the bloc any time soon.

Commenting on western Balkan countries' fears that their EU ambitions are slowly being pushed far into the future, Ms Merkel said: "We don't want this, but no one is well served in a Europe that can't keep up with integration and takes on too many new members too quickly."

"Therefore, we say that we have...

