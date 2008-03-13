EU says Croatia set to close membership talks in 2009

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso on Thursday signalled that Croatia should be able to conclude EU membership talks next year in a move seen as rewarding the country for its suspension of a protected ecological and fisheries zone.

"I have every confidence that Croatia will be able to meet the conditions...It should be possible to conclude the technical negotiations next year, preferably by the end of the mandate of the Commission (in November 2009)," said Mr Barroso afte...