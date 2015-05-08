'They called me Hitler's error'

As Germany commemorates the end of WWII and recalls the horrors of Nazism, one Holocaust survivor reflects on the importance of remembering and talking about the past.

On the day he was liberated from Doernhau concentration camp – where he landed after being in Auschwitz - Lajos Erdelyi, then 16 years old, visited a German woman to thank her for the food and coat she gave him during his time in the camp.

“My hatred of fascism soon detached from my attitude towards Germans,“ he sa...