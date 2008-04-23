Bosnia-EU agreement lost in translation

The European Union will not sign an agreement on closer ties with Bosnia and Herzegovina this month as originally hoped due to translation issues, diplomatic sources have indicated.
Earlier this month, Bosnia approved long-disputed police reform, a move required by the EU in order for the country to take a step closer to membership of the bloc.
The EU had previously indicated that if the police reform were passed, it could sign a Stabilisation and Association Agreement (SAA) – a p...
