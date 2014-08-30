EU leaders pick Tusk, Mogherini for top posts

EU leaders on Saturday (30 August) agreed to appoint Polish PM Donald Tusk as the next EU Council president and Italian minister Federica Mogherini as the bloc's new foreign affairs chief.

Outgoing council head Herman Van Rompuy praised Tusk’s pro-European credentials and for the way he steered Poland through the economic crisis, noting that it was the only EU economy which kept growing while most suffered recession.

Tusk said his appointment comes at a time when "eastern Europea...