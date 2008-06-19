Ireland to get until October to find solution to EU treaty impasse

Irish prime minister Brian Cowen is set to win four months reprieve from EU leaders later today in order to work out "how to react" to Ireland's No to the Lisbon Treaty

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso has already thrown his weight behind the idea. "I will fully endorse it," he said after speaking to Mr Cowen ahead of the EU leaders' summit.

Mr Barroso said the October summit under the French EU presidency - which will kick in next month - is the "proper" time to...