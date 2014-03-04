France's traditional parties nervous ahead of EU vote

If any political party is looking forward to the EU election, it has to be the hard right, anti-EU National Front.

Headed up by the media savvy Marine Le Pen, the National Front (FN) is riding high in the polls and could scoop the most French seats in the May vote.

It has a resolute anti-EU agenda. At an early-February press conference in the party's headquarters in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, Le Pen unveiled her European Union strategy.

"How should the European Union be i...