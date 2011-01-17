Ad
euobserver
Warsaw - Mr Van Rompuy's trip is to help prepare for Poland's EU presidency (Photo: European Commission)

Van Rompuy: Europe is 'Fatherland of peace'

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy has issued a robust defence of the European Union in the face of growing "suspicion and fear", arguing that the bloc must not be seen as a new "Moscow", but instead, the "Fatherland of peace."

"Sometimes, in the heat of the debate, the image of 'Brussels' is linked to the role of 'Moscow' in the Cold War. One should not accept this comparison," he declared in a speech to students at the University of Warsaw.

The president, in the Polish capit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Warsaw - Mr Van Rompuy's trip is to help prepare for Poland's EU presidency (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections