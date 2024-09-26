In the wake of last week's announcement of the new EU Commissioners, civil society organisations have exposed the shocking extent of the fossil-fuel industry's influence on the European Commission.

As the commissioner hearings kick off next month at the European Parliament, we call on our fellow MEPs to heed the public's concerns and demand a better commission.

We must acknowledge the scale of the fossil-fuel industry’s influence on EU decision making. In the previous mandate, the commissioners and their cabinets held nearly 900 meetings with representatives of the fossil fuel industry.

That is almost one meeting for every work day. With a network of over 50 declared organisations and a budget of €64m, the world's seven largest fossil fuel companies leverage their financial resources and organisational structures to amplify their lobbying in the EU, and continue to exploit resources and develop projects that are damaging to our environment and societies.

Lobby meetings with the EU Commission are not their only tools of influence either.

The lack of regulation on things like ‘conflicts of interest’ and ‘revolving doors’ provide the fossil fuel industry with ample opportunity to influence policy as well.

The recent appointment of a commissioner, Wopke Hoekstra, who formerly worked for Shell and McKinsey is a case in point, and it will be difficult to ensure this person will not influenced by their background or give undue preference when regulating this sector.

It is unacceptable that harmful lobbyists are given so much space in meetings and various official bodies, that they can influence policymaking. There is a clear lack of transparency and control of this influence, resulting into European law proposals that protect companies rather than the planet and its people.

It's hard to believe, but we actually hand over our fossil gas infrastructure planning to gas operators. On top of that, the non-renewable hydrogen industry – the fossil fuel industry in disguise – has spent more than €75m a year lobbying European institutions, and is now considered one of the main pillars of the energy transition.

Would you ask Marlboro or Camel for advice on how to keep your lungs healthy? Obviously not. The same goes for the fossil fuel industry and energy policies.

For a start, we need to stop investing in fossil fuels, force the industry to invest in energy efficiency and renewables, and hold fossil fuel companies accountable for causing environmental damage, by making them pay. Those with the greatest financial windfalls from the destruction of the planet can and must, make the necessary efforts to preserve a liveable planet.

Fossil-fuels are our tobacco

We depend on fossil fuels, just like smokers depend on nicotine. We must take action against the fossil industry like we did against the tobacco industry. The tobacco industry is currently subject to a higher level of regulation after being caught red-handed with several conflicts of interest. This can be applied to the fossil fuel industry as well by revoking their access to European decision-making processes, removing them from consultative or expert bodies, ending ‘revolving doors’, and improving the transparency on lobby-Commissioner relationships.

We know the fossil fuel industry is purely driven by its own survival and profits and is not concerned with issues such as sustainability or social justice. So, it would be unwise to leave the EU's climate and energy policy in their hands. It is crucial for citizens to regain confidence in their decision-makers, so they must adhere to democratic mandates that are free from external influence.

During the run-up to the Commissioner hearings, we call on MEPs to fulfil their responsibilities. It is imperative that potential conflicts of interest are rigorously scrutinised, without room for ambiguity. We have five years to monitor the European Commission's performance and demand a robust and transparent framework for fossil fuel lobbying.

These companies have long been aware of climate change and decided to cover up the facts, distract decision-makers from climate action, promote false solutions, and continue their harmful activities.

The interests of the fossil fuel industry do not align with the EU’s climate goals and they should not be allowed to advise on it. European citizens deserve better and we must hold decision makers accountable.