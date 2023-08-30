Ad
euobserver
Prior to his political career, Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra worked for the oil giant Shell (Photo: Ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken)

Hoekstra as new EU climate commissioner raises eyebrows

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The appointment of Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra as EU climate commissioner has raised eyebrows — given his little experience in green policies and background at Shell.

The news was officially announced on Tuesday (29 August) by EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who said that Hoekstra's governmental experience will be "a strong asset", in particular for Europe's diplomacy in the run-up to COP28 and climate finance.

But the Dutch minister is expected to undergo ...

Prior to his political career, Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra worked for the oil giant Shell (Photo: Ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken)

