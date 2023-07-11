Ad
euobserver
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: nato.int)

Sweden accession deal is 'message' to Putin, Nato says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia cannot block Nato from taking in new members, the alliance has said, amid preparations for Sweden and, one day, Ukraine to join.

"This sends a very clear message to Russia, to [Russian] president [Vladimir] Putin, that Nato's door remains open, and that it is for Nato allies to decide on enlargement. Moscow, Putin doesn't have a veto on Nato enlargement," Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said at a summit in Vilnius on Tuesday (11 July).

"I felt a kind of historic mo...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

