Ad
euobserver
Sofia: Bulgaria's president opposes the resolution (Photo: sludgegulper)

Bulgarian land sale ban risks EU sanction

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Bulgaria’s ultra-nationalist party Ataka has convinced more moderate Bulgarian legislators to extend a ban on the sale of land to foreigners in contravention of EU rules.

The moratorium bans the sale of agricultural land to EU citizens and businesses. EU accession rules require Bulgaria to lift the ban in order to open up the market by 1 January 2014.

On Wednesday (23 October), Bulgarian lawmakers voted to extend the moratorium until 2020 in line with a resolution put forward by t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Bulgarian anti-Roma protests escalate
Sofia: Bulgaria's president opposes the resolution (Photo: sludgegulper)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections