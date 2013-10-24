Bulgarian land sale ban risks EU sanction

Bulgaria’s ultra-nationalist party Ataka has convinced more moderate Bulgarian legislators to extend a ban on the sale of land to foreigners in contravention of EU rules.

The moratorium bans the sale of agricultural land to EU citizens and businesses. EU accession rules require Bulgaria to lift the ban in order to open up the market by 1 January 2014.

On Wednesday (23 October), Bulgarian lawmakers voted to extend the moratorium until 2020 in line with a resolution put forward by t...