Belgrade says UN pressure strengthens anti-EU forces

Serbia has reacted with surprise and disappointment to UN prosecutor Carla Del Ponte's assessment of Belgrade's cooperation with the UN war crimes tribunal, warning that too much pressure could be counter-productive.

The Serbian government "did not expect the report to be so negative", defence minister Dragan Sutanovac said on Tuesday (16 Otocber), according to the International Herald Tribune.

For his part, Rasim Ljajic, Serbian minister for cooperation with the UN's Hague tribun...