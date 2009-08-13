Ad
Children are vulnerable to A(H1N1), but the benefits of mass closures are "uncertain," the EU said (Photo: foreversouls)

EU flu panel says schools should stay open

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU experts have said there is no need to stop children going back to school in September to prevent the spread of swine flu.

"There is presently no need to enact pre-emptive mass school closures," the EU's Health Security Committee said in a statement on Thursday (13 August).

It added that schools or classes should be shut down on a case-by-case basis following the detection of an outbreak, however.

"The approach to locally close schools reactively upon infection being fou...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Children are vulnerable to A(H1N1), but the benefits of mass closures are "uncertain," the EU said (Photo: foreversouls)

