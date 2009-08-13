EU flu panel says schools should stay open

EU experts have said there is no need to stop children going back to school in September to prevent the spread of swine flu.

"There is presently no need to enact pre-emptive mass school closures," the EU's Health Security Committee said in a statement on Thursday (13 August).

It added that schools or classes should be shut down on a case-by-case basis following the detection of an outbreak, however.

"The approach to locally close schools reactively upon infection being fou...