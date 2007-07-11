New EU treaty to be communications 'prority' for Brussels

The European Commission is planning on making the promotion of a new treaty one of its main tasks in the coming months, after the previous more grandly name EU constitution was rejected in two founding member states.
EU communications commissioner Margot Wallstrom on Tuesday (10 July) said she wants to discuss the final treaty with citizens.
Communicating will be "one of the main political priorities", said the commissioner who is planning on highlighting the fight against climate...
