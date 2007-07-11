Ad
euobserver
Some member states fear Brussels will spread "propaganda" (Photo: CE)

New EU treaty to be communications 'prority' for Brussels

EU Political
by Honor Mahony and Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The European Commission is planning on making the promotion of a new treaty one of its main tasks in the coming months, after the previous more grandly name EU constitution was rejected in two founding member states.

EU communications commissioner Margot Wallstrom on Tuesday (10 July) said she wants to discuss the final treaty with citizens.

Communicating will be "one of the main political priorities", said the commissioner who is planning on highlighting the fight against climate...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Some member states fear Brussels will spread "propaganda" (Photo: CE)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections