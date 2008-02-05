Ad
euobserver
Is a return to the Italian stage in the offing for Mr Berlusconi? (Photo: White House)

Italy heads for early elections

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

Italy is heading for early elections, following a failed attempt to form a transition government on Monday (4 February).

After centre-left leader Romano Prodi lost a vote of confidence in the Italian senate and resigned on 24 January, the country's president last week asked the speaker of the senate, Franco Marini, to form a transition government whose main mission would be to reform the electoral system.

The current electoral system was adopted hastily by former Prime Minister Si...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Is a return to the Italian stage in the offing for Mr Berlusconi? (Photo: White House)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections