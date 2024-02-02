New government in Belfast is much ado about not much

After 23 months of impasse, Northern Ireland has a government again.
Following months of negotiations, an agreement between the UK government and the Democratic Unionist Party, the second-largest party in the Northern Ireland assembly, and whose support is needed for a government to take office, was signed off by UK MPs on Thursday (1 February).
The DUP, the main pro-UK party in Northern Ireland, has now formally asked the speaker to appoint a first minister who will form a gove...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
