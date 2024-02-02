New government in Belfast is much ado about not much

After 23 months of impasse, Northern Ireland has a government again.

Following months of negotiations, an agreement between the UK government and the Democratic Unionist Party, the second-largest party in the Northern Ireland assembly, and whose support is needed for a government to take office, was signed off by UK MPs on Thursday (1 February).

The DUP, the main pro-UK party in Northern Ireland, has now formally asked the speaker to appoint a first minister who will form a gove...