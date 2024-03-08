Ad
The World Bank included childcare and safety issues in its analysis, and the results show that the global gender gap is much wider than previously estimated (Photo: Unsplash)

Analysis

Five years of EU gender policy — hits and misses

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

No country in the world has achieved equality for working women, according to a new World Bank report released ahead of International Women's Day (8 March).

For the first time, the organisation has included childcare and safety issues in its analysis, and the results show that the global gender gap is much wider than previously estimated.

According...

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

