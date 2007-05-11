Ad
Improved health-care and child care facilities feature high on citizens' EU wish-list (Photo: Notat)

Citizens more ambitious than leaders on future EU policies

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

EU citizens are more ambitious about what Europe should do in the future than its political leaders, a new report summing up a series of popular debates shows.

The debates with EU citizens were carried out across the bloc following the shock rejection of the draft EU constitution in both France and the Netherlands two years ago – an event that was interpreted as a clear signal of the gap between the bloc's citizens and its institutions.\n \nThe report, published on Thursday (10 May), r...

