euobserver
Reykjavik - the EU has said that if it applied, Iceland could join the bloc by 2011 (Photo: Johannes Jansson/norden.org)

Iceland to table bill on EU membership talks

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

Iceland is to ask its parliament to approve the launch of membership talks with the European Union, the country's prime minister announced on Wednesday (6 May).

"There will be a government resolution tabled [on EU talks]," Social-democratic prime minister Johanna Sigurdardottir told Icelandic state television.

Ms Sigurdardottir did not give any details on when the bill authorising the start of EU membership talks would be presented to the deputies, but it is likely to happen when ...

EU Political
euobserver

