One year after attacks, French emergency persists

France commemorated the attacks on Sunday (13 November) that killed 130 people a year ago in Paris and opened an era of fear and doubt in French society.

Small crowds came out under a drizzly sky to put flowers, candles, photos and drawings in front of plaques unveiled on Sunday morning at the seven sites of the attacks.

People were silent, some with the same sad and disbelieving gazes, as they looked at the names writte...