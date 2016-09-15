Hard and virtual borders await migrants to EU

Both EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and EU council chief Donald Tusk on Wednesday (14 September) issued broad political statements about clamping down on border security.

"Bratislava will have to be a turning point terms of protecting the Union's external borders," said Tusk in a letter ahead of meeting with the 27 EU heads of state in the Slovak capital on Friday.

Juncker in a speech delivered at the EU parliament in Strasbourg had also announced 200 extra border gua...