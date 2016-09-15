Ad
euobserver
Fences of all kinds are becoming more common (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Hard and virtual borders await migrants to EU

Migration
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Both EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and EU council chief Donald Tusk on Wednesday (14 September) issued broad political statements about clamping down on border security.

"Bratislava will have to be a turning point terms of protecting the Union's external borders," said Tusk in a letter ahead of meeting with the 27 EU heads of state in the Slovak capital on Friday.

Juncker in a speech delivered at the EU parliament in Strasbourg had also announced 200 extra border gua...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Fences of all kinds are becoming more common (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

