euobserver
Centre-right Finnish MEP Alexander Stubb, is in charge of drawing up a report on the lobbyist issue (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs debate tightening up lobbying rules

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

MEPs on Thursday launched the thorny debate on tightening rules covering the thousands of EU lobbyists in Brussels, with an initial discussion showing deputies in favour of defining the term "lobbyist" as broadly as possible but shying away from the 600-page rulebook that defines and confines lobbyists in the US.

At the moment, the European Parliament has 2,951 permanent lobbyists and some 2000 temporary lobbyists - with access to the EU assembly restricted to eight times per year. The ...

