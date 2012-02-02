Breast implants scandal to see tougher EU legislation

The European commission aims to strengthen oversight of companies that certify medical devices following a breast implant scandal thought to have affected at least 400,000 women worldwide.

The low-grade breast implants produced by the now closed French manufacture Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) were made available in nearly all member states with the largest concentration in the United Kingdom, France, Spain and Germany.

The implants - containing silicone made for use in mattresses -...