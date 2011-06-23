Ad
euobserver
Lewandowski questioned whether burning coal was an important driver of climate change (Photo: Mikko Itälahti)

MEPs demand action from Barroso over climate sceptic remarks

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A group of MEPs have demanded action from European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso, after the EU's budget commissioner expressed doubts earlier this month over the reality of global warming.

In a set of oral questions tabled on Thursday (23 June), Socialist MEP Jo Leinen, Liberal Chris Davies and Green MEP Bas Eickhout also asked for clarifications as to why Janusz Lewandowski feels the EU's emission-cutting targets are overly ambitious.

"What is his justification to dispu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Lewandowski questioned whether burning coal was an important driver of climate change (Photo: Mikko Itälahti)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections