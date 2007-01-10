French farmer to lead European centre-right group

Centre-right MEPs from the biggest political group in the European Parliament have elected a new chairman - Joseph Daul from the UMP party of French president Jacques Chirac.

Mr Daul (59) received the most votes in a secret vote held on Tuesday (9 January) by members of the 277-strong group, beating three other candidates.

Unlike the previous chairman, Hans-Gert Poettering, who has been an MEP ever since the first popular vote to the EU assembly in 1979, Mr Daul has been a Europea...