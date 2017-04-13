Ad
euobserver
Hungary's PM, Viktor Orban, welcomes his Polish counterpart, Beata Szydlo, to the parliament in Budapest. (Photo: Official Facebook page of Viktor Orban)

Central Europe's descent into authoritarianism

by Edit Zgut and Wojciech Przybylski, Budapest and Warsaw,

It is time to accept that recent developments in Hungary and Poland, along with alarming reports on democratic standards in the region, are not just temporary turbulence, but a new type of political regime in the making.

The new Hungarian university law adopted this week by the parliament has already been branded a Lex-CEU.

This new legislation allowing the government to expel Central European University (CEU) from Hungary is like an X-ray image of a hybrid regime - a democracy d...

