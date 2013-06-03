Turning computer science into a game

A recent European Commission paper remarked that it is "intriguing" that so few people choose to go into information and communication technology (ICT) careers.

Not enough young people, it noted, were making the leap from 'cool' ICT - such as installing to a webcam - to the 'boring' ICT of actually studying it or making it into a career.

The issue has become a thorny problem for EU policymakers.

By 2015, there is expected to be 900,000 unfilled jobs in the sector - an embar...