euobserver
The consummate European diplomat of a bygone age - from the painting The Ambassadors, by Hans Holbein in 1533 (Photo: National Art Gallery, London)

Poland sets out vision for EU diplomatic corps

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland is keen for the EU's new diplomatic corps to be a unique type of institution, to take half its staff from national capitals and to gobble up parts of the European Commission's development department.

The proposals - obtained by EUobserver - were put forward in a two page-long paper dated 5 October and are currently doing the rounds in Brussels together with competing ideas from other member states.

The Polish paper calls for the European External Action Service (EEAS) to ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

