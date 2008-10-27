Murder of Croatian reporter undermines EU hopes

Following the killing of a prominent investigative reporter, Croatian Prime Minister Ivo Sanader has vowed to put a stop to mafia-style attacks in order to save the country's EU bid.

"There will be no obstacles because Croatia will deal with crime, mafia and terrorism," Mr Sanader said after an emergency session of national security council on Friday (24 October), according to a report in the Financial Times newspaper.

"From now on, no criminal can sleep calmly," he added, pledg...