Markets will drive a two-speed Europe, says Barroso

European commission president Jose Manuel Barroso has said he believes the eurozone will integrate further with market demands now trumping past ideological debates.

"My assessment is that the European Union will go further into integration, namely around the eurozone," he told an audience on Tuesday (6 September) during a visit to Australia.

He said that "in the past" debates about the future of Europe were "political or even ideological" with federalists on the one side and inte...