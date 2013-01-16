MEPs warn of 'lost generation' of jobless youth

National governments should offer their under-25s a guarantee of work, training or full-time education, according to MEPs and the European Commission.

Under the Youth Guarantee scheme backed by MEPs on Wednesday (16 January), all under-25s and recent graduates under 30 would be guaranteed on of the three options within four months of becoming unemployed or finishing their studies.

MEPs also want the European Social Fund (ESF) to be used to finance the scheme, calling for at least ...