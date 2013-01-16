Ad
The idea was first agreed in 2005, but nothing was done despite the crisis in 2008 (Photo: European Commission)

MEPs warn of 'lost generation' of jobless youth

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

National governments should offer their under-25s a guarantee of work, training or full-time education, according to MEPs and the European Commission.

Under the Youth Guarantee scheme backed by MEPs on Wednesday (16 January), all under-25s and recent graduates under 30 would be guaranteed on of the three options within four months of becoming unemployed or finishing their studies.

MEPs also want the European Social Fund (ESF) to be used to finance the scheme, calling for at least ...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

