Martin Selmayr outside the European Commission's Berlaymont building (Photo: European Commission)

Parliamentary scrutiny on Selmayr promotion increasing

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The pressure on the European Commission to explain questions about the promotion of Martin Selmayr to secretary-general of that EU institution, is increasing.

The issue will potentially be discussed next week at the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg, and was also raised by Dutch MPs in the Hague on Tuesday (6 March).

German Greens MEP Sven Giegold told EUobserver on Wednesday he thought it was "likely" that the parliament will put a debate about Selmayr on the ag...

