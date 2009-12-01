Lisbon - A constitutional revolution by stealth?

With the coming into force of the Lisbon Treaty on 1 December, members of the European Parliament, who up to now have been "representatives of the peoples of the States brought together in the Community", become "representatives of the Union's citizens" (Art.14 TEU; cf Art.189 TEC).



This change in the status of MEPs is but one illustration of the constitutional revolution being brought about by the Lisbon Treaty.

For Lisbon, like the EU Constitution before it, establishes for the ...